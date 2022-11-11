Railway booking through mobile app is no longer ‘restricted by distance’!

The railways are now allowing commuters to buy unreserved tickets via the UTS mobile app up to 20 kilometres from a station on non-suburban portions, up from the current 5 km. The distance in suburban regions has increased from the previous 2 km to 5 km. The new proximity requirements, a long-standing request of commuters riding in general coaches of daily passenger trains and distance trains, went into force on November 7 after the Railway Board issued new directives to all zones.

Prior to these modifications, commuters in non-suburban areas could book a ticket up to 5 km from a station using the Unreserved Ticket Booking System (UTS) app of the railways. The uniform distance restriction for booking tickets through UTS on Mobile for the suburban section was 2 km, but it has since been increased to 5 km.

The railroads stated that ‘Any Zonal Railway who intends to further enhance this restriction of 5 km up to 10 km should notify CRIS of the real distance restriction required’. Season tickets, monthly passes, and platform tickets may all be purchased using the UTS mobile app, saving users time and avoiding lengthy lines at the ticket booth.

The mobile application, which can be downloaded for free, runs on smartphones with the Android, iOS, and Windows operating systems. Internet banking or wallets like R-Wallet, PayTM, or Mobikwik can be used to make payments. According to a press release from the railway, this facility marks a significant advancement in unreserved ticketing and is beneficial to rail users.