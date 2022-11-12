2 Maoists killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Odisha

Koraput: Two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Odisha’s Koraput district on Friday, police said.

‘We received information about the presence of 20 Maoist in the Ramgiri forest area. BSF and SOG Jawans started combing operations. There was an exchange of fire and two Maoists were killed’, DIG South Range Rajesh Pandit told reporters.

Koraput, Odisha | 1 tiffin bomb, 3 country-made guns, 5 detonators, mobile charger, Maoist uniforms,10 sealed packets of ganja & Maoist materials recovered from the spot. pic.twitter.com/PmDhz75Yhd — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2022

