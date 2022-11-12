A poster highlighting ‘unfulfilled promises’ appears in Telangana ahead of PM Modi’s arrival.

Before visiting Ramagundam in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a poster criticising the ‘unfulfilled promises’ to the state appeared there on Saturday.

The poster, which features an image of Prime Minister Modi, lists nine ‘promises to Telangana,’ with a question mark next to each one. Examples include the defence corridor, the Kazhipet railcoach factory, the textile park, and the Bayyaram steel plant.

The prime minister is expected to inaugurate and lay the cornerstone for numerous development projects in the state at around 2:30 pm in addition to dedicating a fertiliser plant to the nation at Ramagundam.

The RFCL fertiliser factory at Ramagundam, Peddapalli district, which was revived at a cost of Rs 6,338 crore, will be officially opened by PM Modi. The factory started producing commercially last year.

The 54.1 km of railway from Bhadrachalam Road to Sattupalli, which cost Rs 990 crore to build, will also be dedicated by the prime minister. He would formally launch a number of road projects at an estimated budget of Rs 2,268 crore. Additionally, PM Modi will speak at a public gathering at Begumpet Airport.