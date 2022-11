Asian Boxing Championships: 4 Indian boxers win gold medals

Amman: In boxing, India’s Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda, Saweety and Alfiya Pathan won gold medals at the Asian Championships in Amman, Jordan. World championships bronze medallist Parveen defeated Kito Mai of Japan by ‘ 5-0’.

Lovlina Borgohain defeated Ruzmetova Sokhiba of Uzbekistan by ‘5-0’. Saweety defeated Gulsaya Yerzhan of Kazakhstan by ‘5-0’. Alfiya defeated Islam Husaili of Jordan due to opponent disqualification to clinch gold.

Minakshi won a silver medal in the flyweight division. Minakshi lost to Kinoshita Rinka of Japan via ‘1-4’ spilt verdict.

A total of 267 boxers from 27 countries are taking part in the event.