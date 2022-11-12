At Marayoor, ‘Onnarakomban’ causes traffic congestion

The suffering of wild animals and the problems they cause in human habitations in locations bordering Kerala’s forest regions have no end.

The other day, a wild elephant stopped traffic on the Marayoor-Chinnar route at the interstate between Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The elephant was recognised by the locals as ‘Onnarakomban,’ the tusker with one broken tusk who is regularly seen in the region.

Around 6.30 on Friday morning, it was seen at Jellimala. For about 20 minutes, the elephant stood still in front of a KSRTC bus. The bus was travelling through Tamil Nadu from Thiruvananthapuram to Pazhani.

Only until the tusker left the area and ascended a nearby hill could traffic on the road resume.

‘The animal has recently been straying onto the road that passes through the Chinnar Wild Life Sanctuary at night, and the wildlife authorities are keeping an eye on it. To avoid traffic jams when the tusker is on the road, night patrolling will also be done,’ said Nidhinlal, an assistant wild life warden at Chinnar.