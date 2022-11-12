At the Mumbai Airport, Customs halted Shah Rukh Khan’s bodyguard.

At the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Saturday, customs officers detained Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s bodyguard.

Around 12:50 a.m. on November 12, customs officers stopped Shah Rukh Khan’s bodyguard, Ravi Singh, with his luggage at the airport. When the officials investigated the bags, they found opulent watch cases that were empty.

Officials from the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) discovered two expensive watch cases and four additional watch covers among other things during the search. The bodyguard had been stopped by customs officials for failing to pay duty on the expensive goods.

After the customs charge was paid, the bodyguard of the Bollywood superstar was dismissed.

At roughly 12:30 a.m., Shah Rukh Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani arrived from Dubai and had already departed the airport. The authorities did not hold them.

On Friday, Shah Rukh Khan attended the Sharjah International Book Fair 2022 where he received the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative Award for his work as the International Icon of Cinema and Culture.