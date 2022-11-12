Ducati launches 2023 Scrambler range: Price and features

Mumbai: Super bike manufactures, Ducati launched new-generation 2023 Ducati Scrambler range. The bikes were unveiled in the seventh episode of the Ducati World Première web series 2023. The bikes is offered in 3 trims namely Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift and will be available from March 2023.

The 2023 Scrambler range is powered by the air-cooled, two-valve twin-cylinder Desmodue engine. It has a maximum power output of 73 bhp.The engine comes equipped with a new eight-disc clutch with a softer pull. It also gets a bearing-mounted shift drum. The bikes ride on newly designed 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels.

The 2023 Scrambler range is equipped with a 4.3-inch color TFT cluster with dedicated HMI and also features Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Multimedia System, Riding Modes (Road and Wet) and Cornering ABS.