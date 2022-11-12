Foreign portfolio investment in debt market turns negative

Mumbai: Data released by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) revealed that the investment by foreign portfolio investors (FPI) in debt market turned net negative in October. The investment by FPIs remained positive in September and August.

As per market experts, the rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve is the main reason for this. The rate hike has made US bond yields more attractive for investors.

According to NSDL data, October saw net debt outflows worth Rs 3,532 crore. In September there was a net inflow of Rs 4,012 crore. In August there was a net inflow of Rs 3,845 crore. Since the start of this fiscal, August and September were the only months when FPIs have been net buyers .