Gang rape case: Andaman ex-chief secretary remanded in police custody

Former Andaman and Nicobar Islands chief secretary Jitendra Narain was remanded to police custody on Friday until Monday, November 14, in an alleged gang-rape case filed against him and others by a 21-year-old woman.

Following his appearance in court, the chief judicial magistrate of Port Blair issued the judgment.

The police wanted to remand the senior IAS officer in order to continue their investigation against him and other co-accused who have yet to be apprehended in the issue that has rocked the Union territory.

On Thursday, he was arrested by police after a local court denied his request for anticipatory bail.

Following his arrest, Narain claimed he was the victim of a conspiracy.

In connection with the case, a special investigation team (SIT) questioned Narain three times.

The SIT was formed to investigate allegations that a 21-year-old woman in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands was lured to the chief secretary’s home by the promise of a government job and then raped by top officials, including Narain.