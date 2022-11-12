Indian Railways cancels 4 pairs of trains: Full list

New Delhi: The East Central Railway zone of the Indian Railways has cancelled 4 pairs of trains under the Dhanbad division. The decision was taken due to non-interlocking of railway lines. The national transporter also diverted several trains. Trains that are diverted will reach their destination via Salai Banwa Railway Station and Obra Dam railway station.

Here is the list of trains routes diverted-

Train Number- 19413 Ahmedabad-Kolkata Express departing Kolkata will reach Ahmedabad via the changed route.

Train Number- 19417, Kolkata-Ahmedabad Express, departing from Kolkata on November 12, will reach the destination via Salai Banwa Railway Station and Obra Dam railway station.

Train Number- 13026 departing from Bhopal will reach Howrah through changed routes.

Train Number-19607, Kolkata-Madar Junction Express will follow the changed route.

Train Number – 11448, Howrah-Jabalpur Shaktipunj Express

Train Number – 11447, Jabalpur-Howrah Shaktipunj Express, departing on November 13, will reach its destination through diverted routes.

Train Number- 12874 Anand Vihar-Hatia Express, departing from Anand Vihar in Delhi, will be operated via Chunar, PT. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, and Dehri on Sone Railway Station and Garhwa Road.

Train Number- 19165 Ahmedabad-Darbhanga Sabarmati Express, departing from Ahmedabad, on November 13, and 16 2022 is cancelled.

Train Number- 19166 Darbhanga-Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express, a departure from Darbhanga, on November 12, 14, and 22 is cancelled.

Train Number- 09465 Ahmedabad-Darbhanga Special, departing from Ahmedabad, on November 16.