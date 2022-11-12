Industrial Output of India climb 3.1%

New Delhi: Data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation revealed that the industrial output in the country grew 3.1% in September. Industrial output is measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Industrial output declined by 0.8% in August this year. According to the data, the country’s industrial production during April-September 2022 jumped 7%, compared with 23.8% in the year-ago period. India’s electricity sector output grew in double-digits at 11.6% year-on-year to 187.4 on the IIP in September. While mining saw a 4.6% jump to 99.5, manufacturing witnessed a 1.8% rise to 134.3.