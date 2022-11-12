Kejriwal backs Sisodia says, PMO is producer, ED, CBI the directors in liquor policy case

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, mounted a ‘filmy’ defence of Manish Sisodia, who is under investigation by the central agencies in the liquor policy case.

Kejriwal said, ‘Put him [Sisodia] in jail if he has done anything wrong. ED and CBI have now become this film production company. The director of ED is no longer the director of ED but the director of the film.’

He went on to say that the Prime Minister’s Office writes the scripts and produces the film. The AAP leader also stated that evidence is being planted against Sisodia.

The BJP chastised Manish Sisodia on Friday for allegedly leaking the scrapped 2021-22 excise policy to his ‘friends’ months before it was made public, as well as destroying ‘digital evidence’ to cover up the scam.

‘While the policy was made public on July 5, 2021, a copy was leaked to Sisodia’s friends, manufacturers, and the cartel on May 31, 2021, so that they could be prepared. On Sisodia’s direction, the excise department uploaded licences for 3,400 companies between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., which are not official working hours,’ BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

The allegations came a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested P Sarath Chandra Reddy, promoter of Aurobindo Pharma, and Benoy Babu, executive of wine and spirits company Pernod Ricard, as part of its investigation into the policy. According to the agency, the policy was leaked to specific manufacturers at least 45 days before it was made public.