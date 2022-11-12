Maharashtra: A manager at Western Coalfields is detained after being nabbed for receiving a bribe.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a manager of the Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) for reportedly requesting a Rs 50,000 bribe from a retired worker of the government-run business.

As A M Dhande of Mahakali UG Mines, Western Coalfields (WCL) in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, demanded and accepted a bribe from the complainant, CBI detained him.

The complainant, a retired employee of the Mahakali UG Mines, claims that the accused Dhande demanded a bribe of ?50,000 from him in exchange for his approval of an increased gratuity amount from Rs. 17 lakh – Rs. 18 lakh.

While Dhande was requesting and collecting the money, CBI set a trap and captured him in the act. Incriminating documents, as well as immovable property, were found when searches were carried out at the accused’s home and workplace.

The arrested suspect was brought before the CBI Cases Court of Special Judge today and was ordered to police custody till November 14.

On the basis of the complaint, Dhande was the subject of a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The situation is being looked into.