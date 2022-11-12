Misbehavior with underage rape survivor, Kerala cop suspended, booked

An ASI was suspended after being accused of misbehaving with an underage rape survivor. A complaint from a girl in Wayanad prompted the action against Ambalawayal ASI TG Babu.

A case has been filed against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act and Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code for insulting a woman’s modesty.

The girl claimed that the cop misbehaved with her while she was being transported to Ooty by the police to collect evidence in a rape case.

The Wayanad police chief investigated her complaint and reported to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG). The DIG ordered TG Babu’s suspension based on the report.