Nalini, assassination convict of Rajiv Gandhi murder case, released from prison after 31 years

Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was released today, a day after the Supreme Court ordered the release of all six convicts serving life sentences in connection with the former prime minister’s assassination.

Nalini, who was released from prison after 31 years, expressed gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu for their support over the years.

‘I will speak about the rest in Chennai tomorrow. I will not be in public life. I will only focus on my family and my personal life. I spoke to my daughter today and she has thanked both the Centre and state governments,’ Nalini told India Today TV.

‘I am very happy that she is out,’ Nalini’s younger brother, Bagyanathan, said. ‘We were not expecting this miracle. She is relieved to be free, but she is disappointed that her husband has been detained in Trichy.’

Nalini will hold a press conference in Chennai tomorrow, he said, adding that she has yet to decide whether or not to meet with any political parties.