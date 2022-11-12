Removal of Governor from Chancellor post: Kerala Govt sends Ordinance to Raj Bhavan

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government sent its ordinance to remove the Governor from the post of Chancellor of universities in the state, to the Raj Bhavan for approval, on Saturday, days after the cabinet had taken a decision in this connection. Raj Bhavan sources confirmed that the ordinance to replace the Governor as Chancellor of universities and appoint eminent academicians in that role, has reached for the assent of Arif Mohammed Khan.

However, it is unlikely for Governor to promulgate the ordinance soon as the tussle between him and the state government over the issue was yet to die down, sources added. The Pinarayi Vijayan-headed government on Wednesday had decided to come out with the ordinance, a move opposed by both the Congress and BJP. The opposition parties have alleged that the cabinet decision was aimed at turning universities in Kerala into ‘Communist centres’.

However, the government will be looking to introduce the same as a bill in assembly if Governor refuses to sign the ordinance and forward it for the president’s assent. Legal experts pointed out that Khan is unlikely to sign the ordinance that curtails his power as chancellor. The cabinet plans to bring in an expert in place of the Chancellor. The decision came after Governor Arif Mohammad Khan sought the resignations of vice-chancellors of all nine universities in the state.

Earlier, Khan said he would forward the ordinance to the president if it only targets his powers. If the ordinance is forwarded for the president’s assent, a decision on it will be delayed. If such a situation emerges, the government will not be able to bring a bill when an ordinance is before the president.