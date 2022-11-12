The UK claims retreat from Kherson is yet another humiliation for Russia

Britain said Russia’s evacuation from the sole regional capital it has occupied in Ukraine since its invasion began in February was a humiliation for its forces, but Moscow remained a threat.

‘Russia’s announced withdrawal from Kherson represents yet another strategic setback for them,’ said British Defence Minister Ben Wallace in a statement on Saturday.

Except for Kherson, Russia failed to achieve any of its primary objectives in February. With that also surrendered, ordinary Russians must surely be asking themselves, ‘What was it all for?’ Wallace said.

Russia’s retreat on Friday was its third significant retreat of the war, and the first to involve the surrender of such a huge metropolis.

Wallace stated that Russia’s army had suffered a significant loss of life in exchange for worldwide isolation and humiliation, and that Ukraine will continue on with the support of Britain and the international community.

‘And, while the withdrawal is welcome, no one should underestimate the Russian Federation’s continuing threat,’ he concluded.