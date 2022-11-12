Toyota launches CNG version of the Glanza in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Japanese automakers, Toyota launched CNG version of the Glanza hatchback in the Indian markets. The new car is priced at Rs 8.43 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Toyota Glanza CNG bookings have started across all the company authorized dealerships in India.

The CNG version is powered by 1197 cc K-Series petrol engine alongside a factory-fitted CNG kit. It will deliver 76 bhp and has a mileage of 30.61 km/kg. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The car will be available in S and G grades.

The new car features LED projector headlamps, 16-inch alloys, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, voice assistant, connected car tech with OTA updates, start/stop button, and six airbags.