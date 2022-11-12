Two people arrested in West Bengal for following Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy

West Bengal police arrested two men for allegedly following the convoy of Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Following a complaint from the CRPF, the two men were detained by police in Contai on Thursday and Friday nights..

Adhikari, a senior BJP leader in the state, has been given central security. According to the PTI news agency, the two men were allegedly watching the movement of his convoy to his home in Contai.

‘CRPF officials apprehended the two after Adhikari reached his residence. As their responses during interrogation were not considered proper or adequate the two men were handed over to the police and we detained them,’ the news agency quoted an official as saying.

According to the official, one person who was allegedly following Adhikari in a car was hospitalised as he ill after being detained. So far, he has not said anything.

According to the official, the other accused is now at the police station. ‘An investigation is underway,’ a police official added.