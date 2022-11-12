Two people nabbed in West Bengal for pursuing Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy

Two men were nabbed by West Bengal police for reportedly following the vehicle of opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Following a complaint from the CRPF, the police at Contai detained the two guys during the night between Thursday and Friday.

Adhikari, a prominent BJP figure in the state, has received centralised security. According to the PTI news agency, the two men were allegedly watching the convoy as it travelled to his residence in Contai.

After Adhikari arrived at his home, CRPF officers detained the two. The two guys were turned over to the police, and we held them, an official was quoted by the news agency as saying, ‘As their answers during interrogation were not regarded proper or adequate, they were handed over to the police.’

One person who was allegedly following Adhikari in a car has reportedly been brought to the hospital after becoming ill after being arrested, said the official. He hasn’t said anything yet.

The official reported that the other suspect was currently at the police station. The police official continued, ‘Investigation is ongoing.’