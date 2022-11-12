Woman dies at Kozhikode MCH followed by an acid attack from her husband

Ashna Sherin, whose husband attacked her with acid, passed away on Saturday from her wounds in kozhikode medical college hospital.

The 27-year-old resident of Chembrassery was receiving treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for severe burn wounds.

On November 5, Shanavas of Koorad, Ashna’s husband, splashed acid on her, severely wounding her. Due to a family argument, the couple had already split up.

According to reports, Shanavas broke into Ashnas’ house and assaulted her. Shanavas was also burned during the assault and is currently receiving medical attention.