After raid in Karnataka, NIA arrests 15th suspect in Praveen Nettaru murder case

In connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district and arrested another accused. The arrest marks the fifteenth in the case. On Saturday, NIA sleuths conducted a search and arrested the accused.

The accused, Shaheed M, is a resident of Bellare village in Dakshina Kannada district. According to NIA officials, Shaheed was present at a PFI conspiracy meeting in his home to target leaders of various political organisations.

During the search, incriminating documents were taken from the accused’s home. The NIA had previously arrested 14 people in the case.

On July 26, Nettaru, a resident of Bellare and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was allegedly killed with sharp weapons by cadres of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

During the NIA investigation, it was found that leaders and members of the PFI plotted to murder Nettaru in order to exact revenge and terrorise society.

The case was initially registered at the Bellare police station in the Dakshina Kannada district on July 27 and re-registered on August 4 by the NIA.