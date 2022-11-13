Ahead of preparations to open first boat club in UP, Oars worth Rs 8 lakh stolen

The construction of Uttar Pradesh’s first national Boat Club on the Ganga Barrage is well underway. During the preparations, oars worth Rs 8 lakh were stolen from the Boat Club’s godown.

The oars were brought from Bhopal in order for the Boat Club to hold water sports. Each oar weighs between six and eight kilogrammes.

The irrigation department has filed an FIR based on the complaint, and investigations are underway.

The oars were stolen on October 2, according to the complaint. The department, however, kept the matter under wraps. After the situation deteriorated, department officials rushed to contact the police.

The godown’s glass windows were found broken, according to investigations. The matter is being thoroughly investigated, according to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Swaroop Nagar.

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, plans to inaugurate the Boat Club before the 2025 Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.