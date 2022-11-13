Air carrier increases frequency of flights to these destinations

Seoul: South Korea based air carrier, Korean Air Lines Co has decided to increase the frequency of flights to Asian countries. The flag carrier of Sout Korea will resume flights from Incheon to Shanghai, Nanjing, Qingdao, Sapporo, Okinawa, and Tel Aviv from November 20 through December 26.

The air carrier will operate 1 flight a week on the Chinese routes to Shanghai, Nanjing, and Qingdao from December 20, 7, and 11, respectively. It will operate 1 flight per week on the 2 Japanese routes from December 1 as well as on the Israel route from December 26.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 183 trains today: Full list

The carrier currently offers flights on 55 international routes.