Asian Airgun Championship: India’s Mehuli Ghosh wins Gold medal

Daegu: In shooting, India’s Mehuli Ghosh bagged gold medal in the Women’s 10-meter Air Rifle at the Asian Airgun Championship in Daegu, South Korea. She defeated Eunyoung Cho of South Korea in the finals.

The junior women’s gold was bagged by Tilottama Sen. Tilottama Sen defeated compatriot and qualification topper Nancy by ‘17-11’ in the 10-meter air rifle event.

In the youth women’s event, India’s Gautami Bhanot won Gold, Yukthi Rajendra Silver and Hazel won Bronze medals. The trio also won the youth team gold, beating Korea by ‘16-6 The Indian youth team also bagged the gold, beating Korea by ‘16-8’.