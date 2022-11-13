DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Asian Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa wins silver medal

Nov 13, 2022, 02:40 pm IST

Amman: In boxing, India’s Shiva Thapa won  a silver medal in the Asian Elite Boxing Championships held in Amman, Jordan. India concluded the event with 12 medals.

Shiv Thapa lost to Ruslan Abdullayev of Uzbekistan in the men’s 63-kg finals to clinch the silver medal.    This was Thapa’s third silver and sixth medal overall at the prestigious tournament. He is the  most successful male boxer in the championships’ history.

India finished the Championships with 12 medals, which included 4 gold, 2 silver and 6 bronze. All the gold medals came through women’s boxers, Lovlina Borgohain, Saweety Boora, Parveen and Alfiya Pathan.

 

