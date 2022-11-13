‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ earns $84 million on its first day in North America

In a post-pandemic world, superhero movies appear to be the only cinematic pieces capable of attracting audiences to theatres. Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ which is currently dominating the North American box office, reaffirms this.

According to Variety, the superhero sequel earned $84 million from 4,396 locations on its first day. These figures include $28 million in Thursday previews, the 15th-highest preview gross in history and a $3 million increase over the first ‘Black Panther’ film’s figure.

It is also the second biggest opening day of the year, trailing fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe entry ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ by $90.4 million.

Estimates heading into the weekend suggested ‘Wakanda Forever’ could net a gross between $185 million and $200 million in its opening, though some competitors are now projecting that the film will fall shy of that range.

Since it debuted in May with $187 million, ‘Doctor Strange 2’ has had the biggest opening weekend of the year. Whether or not the ‘Black Panther’ sequel can top it by Monday, Marvel is once again competing with itself for box office supremacy.

The arrival of the ‘Black Panther’ sequel also represents a box office surge for a theatrical landscape that has been largely devoid of high-profile releases since the summer, according to Variety.