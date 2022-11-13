Co-creator of the ABC sitcom ‘Head of the Class’ and Emmy-winning screenwriter Richard Eustis(86) passed away

Richard Eustis, co-creator of the 1986 ABC sitcom ‘Head of the Class,’ and Emmy-winning screenwriter, died on October 30 in Thousand Oaks, California, at the age of 86.

According to Variety, Eustis was one-half of the creative duo Eustis and Elias, which produced the high school sitcom, which ran for five seasons from 1986 to 1991. The show followed a group of talented high school students who were part of the Individualized Honors Program at Millard Fillmore High School, a fictional Manhattan high school.

Billy Connolly, who played Billy MacGregor, took over for the actor who left the show before the fifth season began. In 1992, Connolly’s efforts led to the network giving him a spin-off show called ‘Billy,’ which Eustis and Elias co-created and lasted for 13 episodes.

According to Variety, HBO Max, created by Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen, resurrected the original show in 2021.

Before HBO announced in December of the previous year that there would be no second season, the reboot series ran for one ten-episode season on the streamer, releasing the entire season at once on November 4.