Cruise ship docks in Sydney with 800 Covid cases.

Covid-19’s vacation cruise ship with about 800 passengers has docked in Sydney, Australia.

The Majestic Princess cruise ship arrived at Circular Quay after leaving New Zealand.

When the ship docked, there were 4,600 passengers and crew members on board, and 1 in 5 of them had Covid.

Similar to the Covid outbreak on the Ruby Princess cruise ship in early 2020, which led to at least 900 positive tests and 28 fatalities, the current outbreak has been reported in several locations.

About halfway through the 12-day cruise, according to Marguerite Fitzgerald, president of cruise line Carnival Australia, a significant number of cases began to be discovered.

According to her, all cases were either asymptomatic or barely symptomatic.

All visitors who tested positive will receive assistance from staff in ‘obtaining private transportation and lodging to fulfil their isolation period,’ she said. The ship is about to set sail for Melbourne.

Ms. Fitzgerald replied, ‘Since then, we as a community have learnt a lot, a lot more about Covid,’ when asked if the Majestic Princess and the Ruby Princess, which are operated by the same operator, have any similarities.

The epidemic is also accompanied by an increase in Covid cases throughout Australia.

19,800 more cases were discovered in New South Wales in the seven days prior to Friday.