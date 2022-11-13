Gadhvi, AAP’s Gujarat CM candidate, to run from Khambhalia seat

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial candidate for Gujarat, Isudan Gadhavi, will run in the December assembly elections from the Khambhaliya constituency of Dev Bhoomi Dwarka district, the party announced.

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convenor and Delhi chief minister, announced on Twitter, ‘Isudan Gadhvi, who raised his voice for years for farmers, unemployed youth, women, businessmen, will contest from Jam Khambhaliya! Gujarat will get a new and good chief minister from the holy land of Lord Krishna.’

In response to Kejriwal’s announcement, Gadhvi stated that he is grateful for the party’s and the people of Gujarat’s faith in him. ‘I assure you I will serve the people of Gujarat till my last breath. Jai Jai Garvi Gujarat!’ said Gadhvi.

Gadhvi, a former Gujarati TV journalist and the party’s national general secretary, was named as the AAP’s CM face for Gujarat earlier this month after the party held a public poll titled ‘AAP no CM’ before naming their candidate for the CM position. Gadhvi was elected with 73% of the vote.

Gadhvi is from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community, which represents about 48% of Gujarat’s electoral voters.’People have a lot of hopes from Isudan Gadhvi. He has to live up to their expectations and work with them to build a better, prosperous Gujarat,’ Kejriwal said. On November 4, Kejriwal announced Gadhvi as Gujarat’s CM candidate.