Gulf country makes health insurance coverage mandatory for visit visa renewal

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has decided to make health insurance coverage mandatory for visit visa renewal. The Health Insurance Council in the country has took this decision. As per the guideline, the payment of new health insurance premium is required for the renewal of visit visas.

‘When requesting to extend the visit visa, a new insurance coverage for the extended period must be issued and to be linked to the website of the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat),’ the council said in a statement.

Health insurance coverage can be obtained through licensed insurance companies in the country such as Tawuniya, Bupa, Medgulf, GulfUnion, Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance, Arabia Cooperative Insurance, Al-Etihad Cooperative, Al-Sagr Cooperative Health Insurance, AXA Cooperative, Allied Cooperative Insurance Group (ACIG), Al- Rajhi Takaful, Walaa, and Saudi Enaya.

Validity of the transit visa for visit will be 3 months and the duration of stay is 96 hours, free of charge. At present, single-entry family visit visas are valid for 30 days, while multiple-entry visas are valid for 90 days.