How Mumbai Police Followed 176 CCTVs and 97 SIMs To Track Down Robber ‘Alibaba’

In order to find and apprehend a man who stole gold and Rs 40,000 in cash from a Dahisar apartment last year, the Mumbai Police disguised themselves as postmen and fruit vendors. Police reported the arrest of two further co-accused.

The police were aware of the primary defendant, Salman Zulfikar Ansari, by his Truecaller app name, Alibaba. According to investigators, he used the name to conceal his identity.

The police report that the Dahisar East apartment was robbed on December 31, 2021. The police searched through 176 CCTV cameras’ worth of footage while conducting their investigation and followed 97 SIM cards’ whereabouts.

‘When there were no suspects in the case following investigations, our investigators began monitoring CCTVs and tracking SIM cards close to the crime scene. Examining the accused’s SIM cards’ positions at the time of the robbery, we were able to locate them in Noida’ Smita Patil, a senior police official, stated.

‘When they arrived, the cops pretended to be fruit vendors and postmen in order to catch the culprits,’ according to Patil. Along with the jeweller who purchased the stolen gold, Kushal, two further suspects Haider Ali Saifi were also taken into custody. They are all Uttar Pradesh residents.

She stated that the stolen gold and Rs 18 lakh were also found.