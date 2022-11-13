Indian Railways cancels 183 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has fully cancelled 132 trains and partially cancelled 51 trains today. These trains were cancelled to carry out maintenance and repairing work. The national transporter also informed that it will operate mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work.

Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Full list of cancelled trains:

00109 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01811 , 01812 , 01819 , 01820 , 01885 , 01886 , 02181 , 02517 , 03343 , 03344 , 04019 , 04020 , 04194 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 05334 , 05366 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06456 , 06481 , 06603 , 06604 , 06623 , 06624 , 06977 , 06980 , 07500 , 07906 , 07907 , 08279 , 08280 , 08733 , 08734 , 08737 , 08738 , 08861 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 11271 , 11272 , 11305 , 11306 , 11651 , 11652 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 16609 , 18010 , 18109 , 18110 , 18113 , 18114 , 18213 , 18235 , 18236 , 18614 , 18631 , 20471 , 20948 , 20949 , 20972 , 22161 , 22162 , 22167 , 31411 , 31414 , 32411 , 32412 , 32413 , 32414 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36085 , 36086 , 36087 , 36088 , 36811 , 36812 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 47104 , 47128 , 47155 , 47173 , 47179 , 47211 , 52538

Know how to check cancelled train List:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement