Infinix unveils new 5G smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Infinix unveiled new 5G smartphone named ‘Infinix Zero 5G 2023’ in India. The new smartphone is successor of its Zero 5G which was launched in February as the first 5G smartphone from the brand.

Availability and pricing details for the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 are not listed on the company’s official website. It is shown in Pearl White, Coral Orange, and Submariner Black colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Zero 5G 2023 runs on Android 12-based XOS and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC. The device features features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS LTPS (1,080×2,460 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a triple rear camera unit and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 6 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 5G, FM radio, Bluetooth, GPS, OTG, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an e-compass, light sensor, gyroscope, g-sensor, and proximity sensor.