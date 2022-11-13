Know how to get a duplicate train ticket

New Delhi: Indian Railways will provide passengers a duplicate train ticket by paying a fees if their original tickets are lost. For second and sleeper-class passengers the fees is Rs 50 and for all other classes it is Rs 100. Passengers must report the loss of tickets before the compilation of the reservation chart.

If the lost confirmed ticket is reported after the reservation chart has been produced, a duplicate ticket may be supplied with payment of 50% of the original ticket’s cost.

In case the reservation against cancellation (RAC) tickets are torn or damaged, a duplicate ticket can be issued by paying 25% of the fare after the preparation of the reservation charts. For lost RAC tickets, no duplicate tickets may be created after the reservation chart has been made. No duplicate tickets can be granted for lost tickets on the waiting list, which have been damaged.

If the original ticket is located and provided along with the duplicate ticket before the train departs, the customer will receive a refund for the cost of the duplicate ticket. However, 5% of the total is subtracted, with a minimum deduction of Rs 20.