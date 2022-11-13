Lucasfilm and Studio Ghibli comes together for an animated short film on Baby Yoda, ‘Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies’

Star Wars creator Lucasfilm and Studio Ghibli have collaborated on an iconic short film about Baby Yoda titled ‘Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies.’

Variety reports that the film will be a hand-drawn animated short film in the Ghibli style of filmmaking. It will include anthropomorphized coal dust bunnies from Ghibli’s magnum opus ‘Spirited Away,’ which won the 2001 Academy Award for ‘Best Animated Feature Film.’

On their respective Twitter accounts, Studio Ghibli and Disney teased a poster for the project, which features a hand-drawn figure of Grogu surrounded by two dust bunnies.

The film shall feature music by `The Mandalorian` composer Ludwig Goransson, who recently composed the score for Marvel`s `Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.

While this is Lucasfilm’s first collaboration with Ghibli, it is not the studio’s first collaboration with an anime studio.

According to Variety, Lucasfilm hired numerous Japanese anime studios for the ‘Star Wars Visions: Anthology Series,’ which will be released on Disney+ in 2020, with creative freedom for narrative setting given to each of them within the Star Wars Universe.

The news of Studio Ghibli’s collaboration comes just a few months after they opened a theme park devoted to director Hayao Miyazaki’s iconic animated films, though these are currently only available to Japanese visitors.

The director, who announced his retirement in 2013, returned for one more film, ‘How Do You Live,’ which is based on Yoshino Genzaburo’s 1937 Japanese novel.

`Grogu and Dust Bunnies` will be be available to watch on Disney+ from November 12.