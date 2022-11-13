Man Records A Woman Changing Clothes At A Scan Center, Kerala Police Arrests Him

On Saturday, Kerala police announced that they had detained a radiographer for allegedly filming a woman at a scan facility outside of Pathanamthitta as she was changing her clothing.

According to the police, they detained AN Anjith (age 24) after receiving a complaint from the woman.

‘She discovered the cell phone concealed in the dressing area. After complaining to the police, she removed the video. He confessed to the crime after we had him in custody and had questioned him’ they claimed.

For a scan of her leg, the woman approached the centre. The patients will need to change into new clothing for that. When the woman entered the room, she discovered the phone stacked among the clothing and that it was taking photos of her.

State Health Minister Veena George requested a high-level investigation into the occurrence as soon as she learned about it.