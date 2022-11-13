Nalini, a Rajiv Gandhi case inmate, expressed her misgivings about seeing the Gandhis.

Nalini Sriharan, one of the six defendants in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, admitted that she was hesitant to approach the Gandhi family after the Supreme Court ordered her parole. On Friday, the Supreme Court issued an order releasing Nalini, who was serving a life sentence for her role in the murder of Rajiv Gandhi.

‘I’m not afraid to admit that I have some misgivings about meeting the Gandhis. When I last saw Priyanka, I kissed her,’ said Nalini Sriharan.

She claimed in an interview with India Today that her husband, Sriharan alias Murugan, together with Santhan, Robert Pious, and Jayakumar were brought to a separate camp in Trichy despite the Supreme Court’s decision ordering their release.

‘He was allegedly transferred to a special camp, but I’ve since learned that it has been turned into a special prison. On Monday, I’m going to see him’ She spoke.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision on Saturday, the remaining six defendants in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case were freed.