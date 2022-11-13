NASA announces to resume its long-delayed Artemis mission to the Moon after Hurricane Nicole went away from Florida

After Hurricane Nicole passed through Florida, the US space agency NASA announced that its long-delayed uncrewed mission to the Moon will resume next Wednesday at 01:04 local time (0604 GMT).

A senior NASA official stated that ‘nothing is preventing’ a launch and that NASA had gained access to the launch pad on Thursday (November 10).

Five decades later, the United States is attempting to re-enter the Moon. The rocket will launch the Orion crew capsule to the Moon without touching down on the lunar surface. If the mission goes as per plan, it will probably last for 25 and a half days before the capsule returns on December 11 in the Pacific, AFP reported.

According to Jim Free, NASA’s senior official in charge of the exploration system, a few checks are still needed to ensure a smooth mission. Free stated that two backup launch dates, November 19 and November 25, have been set in case they are required.

NASA’s rocket was damaged by category 1 Hurricane Nicole’s winds while it was positioned at the Kennedy Space Centres’ launch pad.

NASA’s Artemis programme aims to send the first woman and the first person of colour to the Moon by the year 2025. By building a space station, the space agency aims to create a human presence on the moon.