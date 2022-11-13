DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

Noise launches new wireless headphones in India: Price and specifications

Nov 13, 2022, 08:47 pm IST

Mumbai: India based consumer tech brand, Noise launched new wireless headphones named ‘Noise Two’. The new wireless headphones is priced at Rs 1,499. It is offered in 3 colours- bold black, calm white and serene blue and will be available for purchase on the company’s official site and other online platforms.

The new headphones are equipped with a 50-hour playtime.  It has 4 play modes and IPX5 water resistance. The device is equipped with  built-in speaker and microphone.

 

