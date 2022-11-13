Released Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran says, ‘Victim, not terrorist’

Ravichandran, a freed convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, said people in North India should see them as victims rather than terrorists or killers.

‘People of North India should see us as victims instead of terrorist or killer. Time and power determine who is a terrorist or a freedom fighters’ Ravichandran said to news agency ANI.

‘But, even if we bear the blame for being terrorists, time will judge us as innocent,’ Ravichandran said as he walked out of jail after decades.

The Supreme Court released Ravichandran, Nalini Sriharan, and others, ruling that all six of them had served their sentences in relation to the crime.

Ravichandran has also denied being a part of a ‘larger conspiracy’ to assassinate Rajiv Gandhi.

Ravichandran told India Today that they had done nothing that deserved a death sentence, , ‘We have done some things out of Tamil pride and for the Tamil movement. But we are not the ones involved in this conspiracy for the murder of the former PM. We have not done anything wrong for a life sentence or a death sentence.’