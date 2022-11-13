Takeoff: Drake and Justin Bieber attend the Atlanta rapper Migos’ burial along with the crowd

A star-studded memorial service for the Migos rapper Takeoff was attended by thousands of mourners in Atlanta, Georgia.

Several celebrities, including Chloe Bailey, Justin Bieber, and Drake, were reportedly present at the ‘celebration of life’ ceremony on Friday.

The 28-year-old musician was killed earlier this month in a shooting at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.

Police are still looking but have not yet made any arrests.

The almost three-hour event was held at the State Farm Arena, a 21,000-seat venue, and many braved the weather to attend.

Family members took the lead in paying poignant condolences to the young musician, including the two remaining Migos members, his uncle Quavo and his cousin Offset.

The late rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, received Atlanta’s highest honour, the Phoenix Award, from Mayor Andre Dickens.

Bieber, Bailey, and the gospel performers Yolanda Adams and Byron Cage all gave musical performances at the event.

Phones and recording devices were prohibited inside the arena, and no media was permitted.

Drake and others, however, were depicted giving moving statements in pictures and videos that were released on social media.

After the incident, Takeoff’s body was observed being transported in a motorcade to its ultimate resting place.

After a fight broke out at a private party the rapper was attending in Houston on November 1, he was slain by a stray bullet.