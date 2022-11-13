The T20 World Cup organisers have added more time to the final between Pakistan and England.

The playing duration for the final between Pakistan and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 13, has been further extended by the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup organisers.

The tournament organisers were able to extend the showdown’s legal operation hours due to the potential for rain during the final. ‘Should any play fail, there will now be an extra hour of time for the game to be held on Sunday,’ according to the ICC.

Even though it was sunny when the players arrived in Melbourne on Sunday morning, clouds had already begun to gather before the game’s scheduled first ball at 7 PM local time (1:30 PM IST). Although more time was needed to complete the match on reserve day (Monday, November 14), efforts have been made to complete the match on Sunday itself.

The final will restart on Monday at the position where the last ball was played if it is not finished on Sunday.

Additionally, after consulting with ICC Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle, the umpires must immediately suspend play, refuse to allow play to begin, or allow play to resume if they determine that the ground, weather, light, or any other circumstance is dangerous or unreasonable.