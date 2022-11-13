This is the ideal age for having sex

According to experts, 18 is the right age for both men and women to become sexually active.

As per experts, men hit puberty around the same time as their women counterparts. A man’s body goes through changes which are very different from women. When boys hit puberty, their testosterone levels rise and boys start feeling modifications in their body. It is around this age that they start to understand what erections are.

However, in their prime age of puberty, which is 9 years to 15 years, boys are still not as emotionally developed as girls are. And this can make boys take decisions like having sex in a jiffy. Their body is better equipped to handle emotions one can feel post-sex only after 18. Hence, 18 is the best age for men to start having sex.

Also Read: Follow these tips to rebuild a broken relationship

Women develop very differently from boys. Their bodies go through a variety of changes which can sometimes come in the way of their mood. For women, sex post 18 is the best decision and the right age. A study shows that women who have sex before the age of 17 are more likely to be depressed than those who have it post 17.