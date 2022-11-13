Vistara to operate new non-stop flights to this Gulf country

Mumbai: Vistara will operate non-stop flights connecting Mumbai and Muscat. The new flight service will begin from December 12. The air carrier will deploy its A320neo aircraft for the service. Thus, Vistara will be the only airline to offer the choice of premium economy class on the route, in addition to Business and Economy Class.

Earlier the airline increased frequencies of flights operating to Frankfurt and Paris from New Delhi. The airline would operate 6 flights per week between Delhi and Frankfurt. It will also operate 5 flights a week on the Delhi-Paris route. The air carrier will deploy its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft for the service.

The airline has a fleet of 54 aircraft, including 41 Airbus A320, 5 Airbus A321 neo, 5 Boeing 737-800NG, and 3 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.