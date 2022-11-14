A foolish prohibition on VLC Player has been lifted in India, downloading is now available.

India now offers the option to download VCL media player. The multimedia player, which was previously prohibited this year, is now available once more for use. The VLC media player website is no longer blocked by the Indian Ministry of Electronics and IT. Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) of India, which claims to have assisted the company in providing legal support for this matter, broke the story first.

Today, downloading the VLC media player is as simple as going to the VideoLan website. According to the official website, this player has been downloaded by almost 73 million individuals so far, and more people are continuing to do so. The ban’s origin is still a mystery. There is a possibility that the ban is an error, which the government have removed now.

The creator of VLC submitted a legal notice to the Indian government in October of this year asking them to explain why their service was prohibited in India and requesting a chance to present their case in person.

Additionally, the company threatened the Indian government, stating that VideoLan would ‘be entitled and compelled to initiate legal proceedings against you, for failing to protect our rights as guaranteed by the Constitution of India, for violation of your obligations under international law, and for breach of your own Rules,’ if they failed to provide adequate justification for the ban.