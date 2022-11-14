At the Marrakech International Film Festival, Ranveer Singh receives the Etoile d’Or Award.

Ranveer Singh is ecstatic right now. At the Marrakech International Film Festival, the actor took home significant prizes. At the ceremony, the Gully Boy actor received a coveted honour. Ranveer received an Etoile d’Or Award, and he was ecstatic beyond measure. The actor shared his happiness about receiving the prize on his Instagram account. He posted a number of images from his social media account. Ranveer received numerous congratulations from his fans after sharing the post.

Several images from the Marrakech International Film Festival were shared by Ranveer Singh. The actor expressed happiness about his victory in the caption of his post ‘A unifying force is cinema! I’m very grateful that my work has reached across cultural and geographic boundaries and has brought me such affection and acclaim in lovely Morocco. I’m so grateful beyond words! I’m grateful that the Marrakech International Film Festival gave me the esteemed Étoile d’or Award! I’m honoured to serve as a spokesperson for my culture and represent Indian cinema on a global scale. (sic).’

Ranveer’s upcoming film, Cirkus, will be his next appearance. In addition to Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, and other actors, Rohit Shetty is the film’s director. This year’s Christmas period is when the movie is set for release.

The actor has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani scheduled for release after Cirkus. The movie was initially slated to come out on February 10, 2023, and it also stars Alia Bhatt. The movie directed by Karan Johar now has a new release date. The release date is set for April 28, 2023.