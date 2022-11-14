Banned Group PFI Member Detained in Bengaluru While Running Away from Assam

Today in Bengaluru, police detained a leader of the Popular Front of India’s (PFI) illegal student organisation. A team of Assam Police officers led by a DSP-rank official managed to capture Amir Hamja, who was on the run, on Friday night.

The arrested Campus Front of India (CFI) leader Amir Hamja and the Assam Police team have arrived in Guwahati from Bengaluru, according to a statement from the Assam Police.

The additional chief metropolitan magistrate of the southern city sentenced him to three days of transit remand. He will now appear tomorrow before the chief magistrate in Guwahati.

Hamja, a resident of the Baksa area of Assam, left as soon as PFI was outlawed. Police investigated his residence and discovered numerous accusatory documents and posters. Posters against BJP, RSS, ABVP, and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act are among the materials recovered.

Amir Hamja was hiding in Bengaluru with some Tripuran families.

So date, at least 40 PFI activists have been detained across Assam.

Following the central government’s ban on the organization, the PFI Assam’s headquarters in the Hatigaon neighbourhood of Guwahati, as well as its regional offices in Karimganj and Baksa, have already been sealed by the police.