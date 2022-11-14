Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says, ‘ few people are always maligning us’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated on Monday that a few people are ‘constantly attacking and maligning us. When I was the railway minister, if a cockroach was seen, it was news,’ she said, ‘but now they are giving dirty bedsheets and no one is raising an issue.’

She stated, without naming the BJP, ‘They are staying and eating in Bengal, but have asked Delhi not to give them money. I don’t require your money.’ This was in response to an attack by Bengal BJP leaders who wrote to the Centre demanding that the Bengal government not be given funds for projects because CM Mamata renamed central schemes in the state and claimed credit for them.

The West Bengal chief minister made the remarks while handing out smartphones to students in Kolkata. She stated that she made the decision to give out smartphones to students after they were unable to attend school due to the pandemic.

‘So far, we have given smartphones to 17 lakh students. Today you will also get Rs 10,000 in your bank account when you reach home,’ Mamata said to the students.

Furthermore, Mamata Banerjee stated that the number of students enrolled in the Bengal board has increased since her election. ‘Previously, the Bengal board did not give numbers, but when I came to power, I said there is CBSC and ICSC,’ she said, adding that she had asked the board to increase the number of Bengal board students so that they could compete with the other boards.