Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh makes constant efforts to raise awareness about neurological disorders

Since November was designated as Epilepsy Awareness Month, Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has been working tirelessly to spread knowledge about the neurological condition and serve as an inspiration to people who are affected by it.

In addition, the actress shared her own problems with epilepsy and invited others to do the same on her social media accounts.

Fatima said on her Instagram stories, ‘It’s Epilepsy Month. Tell us about your struggles and obstacles. Or just discuss.’

She discussed when she first learned about her health problem in another post.

In response to a question from a fan regarding how and when she learned that she had epilepsy, the actress responded, ‘I was identified while I was getting ready for ‘Dangal.’ I had an episode and woke up immediately in the hospital. At first, I was in denial (for five years). I’ve since learned to accept it, work with it, and live with it.’

Fatima responded that she informed all of her directors about her ailment and kept them updated when asked how she has been coping with it.

‘They’ve always been incredibly understanding and encouraging. They are aware of the difficulties they can have on days when I have an episode,’ Fatima disclosed.